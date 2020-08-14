Großbrand in Halle in Kaarst-Vorst Großbrand in Halle in Kaarst-Vorst Foto: Patrick Schüller Am Freitagmorgen, 14. August 2020, ist im Kaarster Stadtteil Vorst ein Brand ausgebrochen. Großbrand in Halle in Kaarst-Vorst Foto: Patrick Schüller Dort steht eine Halle in Flammen. Die Rauchsäule ist kilometerweit zu sehen. Großbrand in Halle in Kaarst-Vorst Foto: Patrick Schüller Weitere Informationen zum Brand finden Sie hier. Auch interessant Fotos : 230 Feuerwehrkräfte müssen Großbrand in Niederkrüchten löschen Fotos : Großbrand auf Gelände einer ehemaligen Eisengießerei Fotos : Explosionen bei Brand in Lagerhalle in Heerdt Fotos : Großbrand am Flughafen Münster/Osnabrück zurück weiter