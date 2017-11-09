Kaarst total 2018: Das Programm der verschiedenen Bühnen

Samstag, 1. September / Moll Volkswagen-Bühne

14 Uhr Bühneneröffnung und Begrüßung

14.05 Uhr MEDIFIT

14.30 Uhr Gewinner des "Kaarstings" 2018

16.30 Uhr Keep off the grass

17 Uhr Kaarster Spatzen

17.30 Uhr Dragon Flies<ü>17.50 Uhr Parkour

18.10 Uhr DJ's Scholli und Kolli

18.25 Uhr MEDIFIT

18.50 Uhr Stundezehn

19.15 Uhr Kayvo - Acoustic and more

20 Uhr Rock of Ages