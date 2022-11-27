Fotos Kaarster Schützen organisieren Weihnachtsmarkt im Alten Dorf Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Auf dem familiären Weihnachtsmarkt der Kaarster Sebastianusschützen im Alten Dorf feierten auch Rebecca und Melani ihr Wiedersehen. Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Foto: Georg Salzburg (salz) Auch interessant Bootstaufe in Kaarst - so feierte der Segelclub FotosBootstaufe in Kaarst - so feierte der Segelclub Das war los bei „Kaarst total“ FotosDas war los bei „Kaarst total“ Klimainitiative demonstriert gegen Parkpalette FotosKlimainitiative demonstriert gegen Parkpalette Kultkneipe Martinsklause in Kaarst ist bald Geschichte FotosKultkneipe Martinsklause in Kaarst ist bald Geschichte Zuletzt aktualisiert: 27.11.2022 Zurück zum Artikel Weitere Bilder