Närrisches Festival in Hückelhoven So schön bunt war „Jeck en de City“ Foto: Ruth Klapproth Zum zweiten Mal begeisterte das Festival "Jeck en de City" die feiernde Menge in Hückelhoven. Foto: Ruth Klapproth Bei den Kostümen tat sich viel Kreativität hervor. Foto: Ruth Klapproth Bei den sommerlichen Temperaturen genossen die Jecken die Sause. Foto: Ruth Klapproth Sehen Sie im weiteren Verlauf noch mehr Fotos des Festivals. Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Foto: Ruth Klapproth Auch interessant So schön war der Rosenmontagszug 2024 in Hückelhoven Fotos So schön war der Rosenmontagszug 2024 in Hückelhoven So schön ist der Rosenmontagszug 2024 in Köln Fotos So schön ist der Rosenmontagszug 2024 in Köln So genießt Gladbach den ersten „Sommertag“ Fotos aus Mönchengladbach So genießt Gladbach den ersten „Sommertag“ So war der Rosenmontagszug in Holzheim 2024 Fotos aus Neuss So war der Rosenmontagszug in Holzheim 2024 Zuletzt aktualisiert: 23.06.2024 Zurück zum Artikel Weitere Bilder