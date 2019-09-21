Strohmiete in Grevenbroich abgebrannt Strohmiete in Grevenbroich abgebrannt Foto: Patrick Schüller Diese Strohmiete in Grevenbroich brannte in der Nacht zu Samstag ab. Strohmiete in Grevenbroich abgebrannt Foto: Patrick Schüller 260 Strohballen waren betroffen. Strohmiete in Grevenbroich abgebrannt Foto: Patrick Schüller Die Polizei ermittelt. Strohmiete in Grevenbroich abgebrannt Foto: Patrick Schüller Es ist nicht der erste Fall in der Region. Strohmiete in Grevenbroich abgebrannt Foto: Patrick Schüller Mögliche Ursachen sind fahrlässige oder vorsätzliche Brandstiftung. Auch interessant Rund um die Welt : Bilder des Tages Europa League 19/20 : Borussia - Wolfsberg: die Fohlen in der Einzelkritik Fotos : Porsche-Oldtimer in Düsseldorf gestohlen Bundesliga 19/20 : Unsere Tipps zum 5. Spieltag zurück weiter