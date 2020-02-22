Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Sie haben ihn: Prinz Johannes V. und Prinzessin Julia I. dürfen den Rathausschlüssel ihr Eigen nennen. Bürgermeister Ulrich Knickrehm gab ihn nach einem märchenhaften Rathaussturm freiwillig ab. Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Damit auch jeder weiß, wer bis Aschermittwoch in Goch das Sagen hat, hängt am Rathaus nun ein großes Banner. Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg war der Zwergenaufstand. Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) So hatte der Prinzenpaar stellende Verein, das Kolping Karneval Komitee 1885 Goch, 77 Zwerge ins Rathaus postiert. Dabei handelte es sich um Abordnungen der verschiedenen Gocher Tanzgarden. Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Damit hatten Prinzessin Julia und Prinz Johannes Bürgermeister Ulrich Knickrehm um den Finger gewickelt. Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Konfettiregen aus dem Rathaus. Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Die märchenhaften Figuren - Schneeweischen und Rosenrot, Rapunzel und Rotkäppchen - waren nicht erfolgreich. Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Selbst ein Tänzchen half nicht. Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Sehen Sie hier weitere Bilder vom Rathaussturm 2020 in Goch. Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Karneval 2020: Rathaussturm in Goch Foto: Evers, Gottfried (eve) Auch interessant Fotos : Karneval 2019: Rathaussturm in Goch Fotos : Rathaussturm an Altweiber in Ratingen Rund um die Welt : Bilder des Tages RTL-Show : „Let’s Dance“ 2020 - diese Kandidaten sind dabei zurück weiter