Vox-Sendung „Guidos Deko Queen“ : So bewertet Guido Maria Kretschmer die Leistung von Kevina aus Goch

Goch Kevina aus Goch kämpfte bei der Sendung „Guidos Deko Queen“ um den Sieg. Ihre Aufgabe: Mache deinen Flur zum Blickfang. Wie sie die Herausforderung gemeistert hat und ob sie im Finale siegen konnte.

Modedesigner Guido Maria Kretschmer vergibt bei seiner Fernsehsendung „Guidos Deko Queen“ ein Motto, zu dem die Kandidierenden unter Zeitdruck und mit 2500 Euro in der Hand zeigen müssen, wer die Deko-Krone am ehesten verdient hat. Bewertet werden sie untereinander sowie vom Modedesigner höchst persönlich. Ein weiterer Kniff des Wettbewerbs: Die Teilnehmenden erhalten einen zuvor unbekannten Hingucker, den sie in ihren Wohnbereich miteinplanen müssen.

Schon am Vorbereitungstag investiert sie innerhalb einer Stunde etwas über 1000 Euro für den neuen Flur. Regal, Garderobe, Kissen, Spiegel, Steh- und Deckenlampe – alles landet im digitalen Warenkorb. Am Umgestaltungstag geht es dann weiter. Nachdem Kevina und ihre ältere Schwester im Flur Malerflies ausgelegt und alles abgeklebt haben, beginnt Meisterin Isabel mit dem Anstreichen – natürlich alles auf Kevinas Anweisung. So erhalten die Wände einen babyblauen Anstrich – passend zur Tapete, die später zu Teilen an die Wand geklebt wird. In der Zwischenzeit fahren die beiden Geschwister in den Hagebaumarkt und in die Niederlande, um weitere Möbelstücke zu kaufen. Neben weiteren Möbelstücken, vor allem in den Tönen blau und gelb, entdecken sie ein Glasbild, das ein Löwe und ein Fisch ziert. Da die Tiere die zweifache Mutter an ihre Kinder erinnern, wild das Bild natürlich direkt mitgenommen.