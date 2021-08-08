Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Das Kuloko-Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle - im Wald bei Keyenberg und rund um die Dörfer am Tagebau Garzweiler II. ergänzt die Proteste gegen den Braunkohltagebau. Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Das Zirkuszelt in Lützerath beim Aufbau im Dämmerlicht. Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Verschiedene Instrumente und Soundobjekte sind auf der Bühne im Wald verteilt, in der Mitte hängt ein Mikro, dass die Geräusche der Umgebung aufnimmt. Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Zuschauer können Klänge erzeugen, ein Klavier spielen oder auch Sprache und Gesang einbringen. Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Die Sound ist experimentell und erinnert an eine Fahrt ins Weltall. Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Sehen Sie weitere Bilder vom Kuloko-Festival... Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Das Kuloko Festival - Kultur ohne Kohle am Tagebau Foto: bauch, jana (jaba) Auch interessant Fotos : Proteste für einen schnelleren Kohleausstieg am Tagebau Garzweiler Fotos : XXL-Bagger im Tagebau Garzweiler gesprengt Kultur in Mönchengladbach : Neues Festival für Mönchengladbach: Pop Paradiso Protestaktionen am Tagebau Garzweiler II : 200 Aktivisten besetzen Keyenberger Hof zurück weiter