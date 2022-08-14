Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Anke Backhaus 40.000 Besucher sind am Wochenende zum Electrisize nach Erkelenz gepilgert, um zu Techno, EDM und Hardstyle zu feiern. Wir zeigen die schönsten Fotos des Festival-Samstags. Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth DJane Anastasia Rose heizte den Zuschauern im Rawthentic-Zelt mit dem Flammenwerfer ein. Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Die Fans hielten trotz Temperaturen von 33 Grad tapfer durch - inklusive des einen oder anderen Sonnenbrands. Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Der Laune tat die Hitze offenbar keinen Abbruch. Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Auf der Hardsize-Stage wurde es deftig. Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Tujamo zählte zu den Künstlern, auf den sich die Fans am meisten freuten. Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth In der Folge sehen Sie weitere Fotos vom Electrisize-Samstag. Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Anke Backhaus Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Ruth Klapproth Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Anke Backhaus Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Anke Backhaus Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Christos Pasvantis Buntes, schrilles und gigantisches Electrisize 2022 Foto: Anke Backhaus Auch interessant Fotos : Das Electrisize 2022 ist eröffnet Festival 2022 : Die Bilder vom Auftritt der Beatsteaks in Haldern Fotos : Oldtimer bei den „Classic Days“ 2022 in Düsseldorf Event in Viersen : Bilder von der Mediterranen Nacht in Dülken 2022 zurück weiter