Auto explodiert an Tankstelle Auto explodiert an Tankstelle Foto: Christos Pasvantis Um kurz nach zehn Uhr ging das Fahrzeug auf dem Vorplatz der Tankstelle in Flammen auf. Auto explodiert an Tankstelle Foto: Christos Pasvantis Die Flammen schlugen schnell auf das ganze Fahrzeug über. Auto explodiert an Tankstelle Foto: Christos Pasvantis Unter mehreren lauten Explosionen brannte das Fahrzeug vollständig aus. Auto explodiert an Tankstelle Foto: Christos Pasvantis Die dunkle Rauchsäule war im gesamten Stadtgebiet zu sehen. Auto explodiert an Tankstelle Foto: Christos Pasvantis Die Feuerwehr konnte das Feuer allerdings binnen weniger Minuten unter Kontrolle bringen. Auto explodiert an Tankstelle Foto: Christos Pasvantis Auto explodiert an Tankstelle Foto: Christos Pasvantis Auto explodiert an Tankstelle Foto: Christos Pasvantis Auch interessant Fotos : Auto fährt an A40 gegen Zapfsäule an Tankstelle Großbrand im Gewerbegebiet : Lagerhalle in Hilden steht in Flammen Fotos : Feuer und Rauch auf Schrottplatz in Kaarst Fahrzeug komplett ausgebrannt : Porsche-Fahrer stirbt bei Unfall in Düsseldorf zurück weiter