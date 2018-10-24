Landung der Antonow 124 in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos

Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Foto: Christoph Schroeter Planespotter bei der Arbeit. An der Fernbahnhof-Haltestelle des Sky Train hatte man einen sehr guten Ausblick auf die Antonow 124. Die Maschine wurde dort entladen und neu betankt. Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Foto: Christoph Schroeter Einer der Spotter war Jannik Voosen. Er war am Morgen aus Köln-Ronsdorf angereist. Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Foto: Christoph Schroeter Er hatte es pünktlich geschafft und konnte die Landung der Maschine fotografieren. Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Foto: Christoph Schroeter Nicht so viel Glück hatte Stephanie Gigla aus Düsseldorf. Sie hatte am Morgen von der bevorstehenden Landung gehört. Sofort fuhr sie mit ihrer Tochter Shannon los, kam aber etwas zu spät. Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Foto: Christoph Schroeter Shannon Gigla kam aber trotzdem zu ihren Fotos. Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Foto: Christoph Schroeter Einer der wenigen, die es auf der Besucherterrasse des Flughafens versucht hatten: Josef Koller aus Düsseldorf konnte die Landung der Antonow von dort aus fotografieren. Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Foto: Christoph Schroeter Ansonsten herrschte dort... Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Foto: Christoph Schroeter ...ziemliche Leere. Landung der Antonow in Düsseldorf - Planespotter auf der Jagd nach Fotos Foto: Christoph Schroeter Die Chance auf ein Foto ließen sich natürlich auch Mitarbeiter des Flughafens nicht entgehen. Auch interessant Fotos : Antonow in Düsseldorf gelandet Fotos : Antonow 124 - ein gigantisches Frachtflugzeug Rund um die Welt : Bilder des Tages Fotos : Antonow 124 - ein gigantisches Frachtflugzeug zurück weiter