Fotos NRW Forum zeigt große Sneaker-Schau
Das NRW-Forum des Düsseldorfer Kunstpalastes huldigt dem Design und stellt bis Ende Mai 250 Paar Sneaker aus: Kultstücke mit weltweiter Resonanz, futuristische Entwürfe und Turnschuhe von Legenden.
Nike Blazer Mid 77 Flyleather 2020
Adidas Forum 1984
Bear Jeremy Scott x adidas 2010 - Courtesy the adidas archive
1985 PUMA RS
Im sogenannten Heritage Raum der Ausstellung.
Big Red Boot
Blick auf die Wand Nike SB Dunk
Lego Superstar Lego x adidas 2021 - Courtesy the adidas archive
Superstar 1980
MAG Nike 2016 - Courtesy holysolevault
Rauminstallation Off White x Nike Dunk Low The 50
Superstar Crystal, 2001
Super Normal 2 Orange Milk
Die Ausstellung im NRW Forum läuft vom 17. Februar bis zum 26. Mai 2024. >>>Weitere Infos dazu gibt es hier.
Zuletzt aktualisiert:
16.02.2024