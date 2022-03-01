Interview mit dem Gründer : Wie Düsselmeme mit witzigen Düsseldorf-Bildern Geld verdient

Interview Düsseldorf Zehntausende amüsieren sich täglich auf Instagram und Tiktok über „Düsselmemes“, Videos und Bilder mit lustigen Sprüchen und viel Lokalbezug. Im Interview verrät der Macher das Geheimnis seines Erfolgs - von dem inzwischen mehrere Leute leben.

Du hast “Düsselmeme“ vor zwei Jahren gegründet. Wie bist du auf die Idee gekommen?

Zaki Ich hatte das Gefühl, dass Düsseldorf nicht so ein starkes Netzwerk hat, vor allem in der jüngeren Generationen. Und ich wollte das ändern. Es gab ähnliche Seiten für andere Städte, auch für Düsseldorf, aber die für Düsseldorf waren seit Monaten inaktiv. Deswegen habe ich das selbst in die Hand genommen.

Info Mr. Düsselmeme heißt Zaki Anonymer Gründer Zaki ist sein Spitzname, 24 Jahre ist er alt. Ansonsten will der Gründer von Düsselmeme anonym bleiben. Erfolgreich im Netz Mit parodistischen Bildern und Videos hat Düsselmeme viele Follower gewonnen: 78.000 auf Instagram, 34.000 auf Tiktok. Innerhalb von 30 Tagen erreichen die Düsselmemes nach eigenen Angaben etwa eine halbe Millionen Kunden. 70 Prozent kommen aus Düsseldorf. Dating-Account Ein Ableger von Düsselmeme heißt „Spotted by Düsselmeme“. Damit kann man via Instagram Menschen finden, die man auf der Straße gesehen, aber nicht angesprochen hat – obwohl man sie attraktiv fand. Wie daraus tatsächlich Liebe werden kann, erzählen wir hier.

Eure Inhalte sind humoristisch.

Zaki Ja. Unser Fokus ist Comedy und Satire, aber das ist nicht alles, was wir machen. Wir machen auch viele Spendenaktionen, zum Beispiel an Hochwasseropfer im vergangenen Juli. Ich veranstalte auch sehr viele Give-aways in Form von Schnitzeljagden. Das letzte Mal habe ich im Zoopark zum Beispiel eine Playstation 4 versteckt. Es ist sehr wichtig für mich, dass ich in Verbindung mit der Community bin, dass ich auch meine Dankbarkeit zeige.

Wer ist deine Community?

Zaki Jeder Düsseldorfer. Also jeder, der mich unterstützt und an mich glaubt.

Ihr seid auch ein bisschen politisch, zum Beispiel, wenn es ums Impfen geht. Da bezieht Düsselmeme ja recht klar Stellung.

Zaki Nein, denke ich nicht. Ich bin selbst vollständig geimpft, aber ich mache einfach über lustige Gesetze Witze. Ich denke nicht, dass ich sehr politisch unterwegs bin, weil ich mich da gar nicht einmischen will.

Aber natürlich hat man, wenn man so eine große Community bespielt, auch eine politische Verantwortung.

Zaki Ich versuche immer, so weit es geht, meine Position darzustellen. Klar muss ich mich irgendwann mal zu manchen Aspekten äußern, aber ich versuche mich so zu äußern, dass keiner sich beleidigt oder persönlich angegriffen fühlt. Ich gehe nicht ins Detail, weil ich denke, jeder hat seine eigene Meinung.

Was sind eure erfolgreichsten Posts?

Zaki Posts, die ganz Düsseldorf betreffen, sind sehr erfolgreich. Aber es gibt auch Posts, in denen wir über einen bestimmten Dönerladen oder über eine bestimmte Straße reden. Auch die sind sehr erfolgreich. Häufig sind es Dinge, von denen die Nutzer schon mal gehört haben oder unter denen sie sich etwas Konkretes vorstellen können. Wir machen auch Posts, die etwas touristenfreundlicher sind, für die man nicht unbedingt aus Düsseldorf kommen muss, um sie zu verstehen.

Und ihr verdient Geld damit?

Zaki Ich verdiene Geld damit, genau.

Kannst du davon leben?

Zaki Ich kann davon leben, ja.

Kannst du auch Leute davon bezahlen?

Zaki Ja.

Hättest du bei der Gründung von Düsselmeme gedacht, dass du in zwei Jahren erfolgreicher Internetunternehmer bist?

Zaki Nee, damit habe ich nicht gerechnet. Aber ich glaube, die Pandemie hat mir da auch ein bisschen zu geholfen. Die Idee war ja eigentlich, dass wir Düsseldorf verbinden. Aber mit der Pandemie kamen auch sehr viele negative Neuigkeiten, und ich habe einfach versucht, ein bisschen Freude und Positivität zu verbreiten.

Zaki Ist es manchmal stressig, Mr. Düsselmeme zu sein?

Zaki Es ist manchmal stressig. Ich muss mir jeden Tag neue Posts ausdenken. Inzwischen für drei Seiten. Ich suche die ganze Zeit nach Content – der ja auch rechtlich zulässig und politisch unverfänglich sein muss.

Ihr wart gerade auf Instagram für eine gewisse Zeit gesperrt.

Zaki Genau, knapp einen Monat waren wir gesperrt, aber das haben wir dank einiger Rechtsanwälte wieder ändern können.

Wie kam es dazu?

Zaki Ich habe einen alten Post noch einmal hochgeladen. Das Meme zeigte Drogenboss Pablo Escobar und das war anscheinend nicht jugendfreundlich, obwohl der Post schon vorher existierte und gar kein Problem war. Und da es nicht der erste Verstoß war, wurde die Seite deaktiviert. Ich hatte eigentlich gar keine Hoffnung mehr, aber irgendwie habe ich die Seite doch wiederbekommen.

Das muss ziemlich gruselig gewesen sein: Auf einmal bricht das Geschäftsmodell zusammen. Du lebst von Düsselmeme, bezahlst noch Leute – und auf einmal hattet ihr keine Einnahmen mehr.

Zaki Ja, schon. Ich verdiene mit Düsselmeme sozusagen mein Brot. Und wenn das nicht existiert, dann muss ich mir eine Alternative suchen.

Wie sehen deine Zukunftspläne aus?

Zaki Ich gründe gerade ein Modelabel – natürlich mit Designs mit Düsseldorf-Bezug. Bald ist Shooting in London und Paris. Im Sommer will ich ein T-Shirt zum Thema Little Tokio, also Japanviertel in Düsseldorf, in Tokio präsentieren lassen.