Düsseldorfer OB-Kandidaten in den Sozialen Netzwerken Düsseldorfer OB-Kandidaten in den Sozialen Netzwerken Twitter, Instagram, Facebook - wir haben ein paar Beispiel-Posts der Düsseldorfer OB-Kandidaten von SPD, CDU, FDP und den Grünen herausgesucht. Der Erfolgreichste Instagram-Post von Oberbürgermeister Thomas Geisel zeigt eine Luftaufnahme vom bepflanzten Kö-Bogen 2. Diese Video kam bei seinen Followern gut an: Geisel postete ein Musik-Video zusammen mit dem Sänger „enkelson." Auf Twitter postet Geisel überwiegend Meldungen der Stadt Düsseldorf zu Ereignissen, Terminen oder Plänen. CDU-Kandidat Stephan Keller ist erst seit Mai auf Instagram. Da postete er unter anderem dieses Video mit dem Titel „Der Beste für Düsseldorf", in dem er beim Eishockey spielen zu sehen ist. Keller teilt professionell produzierte Videos und mit Logo versehene Bilder, die wie Online-Wahlplakate anmuten. Anfang August teilte Keller ein Foto zu einem Treffen mit Ministerpräsident Armin Laschet. Der Post war einer seiner erfolgreichsten. Der erfolgreichste Instagram-Post von FDP-Kandidatin Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann zeigt sie privat bei einem Treffen mit ihren Enkeln unter Abstand. Dieser Post war sehr erfolgreich: Strack-Zimmermann postet auf Facebook einen langen Appell zur Debatte um den Auftritt von Oberbürgermeister Thomas Geisel mit Farid Bang. Der erfolgreichste Post aller Kandidaten stammt von Strack-Zimmermann. Der Tweet ist eine Stellungnahme zur Wahl von Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) als Ministerpräsident in Thüringen im Februar 2020. Strack-Zimmermann antwortet auf Twitter direkt und kurz. Hier geht sie auf den Vorschlag zur Sondernutzung von Parkplätzen für Außengastronomie ein. Auch Grünen-Kandidat Stefan Engstfeld antwortet auf Twitter direkt auf Fragen potentieller Wähler - hier etwa auf die Frage, welche Vorhaben bei ihm als Oberbürgermeister Priorität hätten. Die Fotos von Engstfeld sind häufig professionell, bieten aber auch persönliche Eindrücke. Hier ist Engstfeld beim Aufhängen eines Wahlplaktes zu sehen. Auf den Fotografen verweist er im Text. Auf Facebook postet Engstfeld unter anderem kurze Videos zu Bürgergesprächen, hier beispielsweise zu den Anliegen der Anwohner am Angermunder See. Düsseldorfer OB-Kandidaten in den Sozialen Netzwerken Zeit nehmen. Zuhören. Zusammen anpacken. Das ist mein Politikstil. Von Angermund bis Hellerhof. Am Sonntag habe ich mit Bürger*innen vor Ort über die Situation am Angermunder See gesprochen. Ich werde nach der Wahl sofort einen runden Tisch mit den Anwohner*innen und Initiativen ins Leben rufen. 