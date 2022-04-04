Aus „Verantwortung“ gegenüber ihren Fans : Lena Meyer-Landrut sagt Konzert in Düsseldorf ab

Lena Meyer-Landrut sagt Konzert in Düsseldorf ab

Düsseldorf Anfang Juni wollte Sängerin Lena Meyer-Landrut auf ihrer Tour einen Auftritt in Düsseldorf absolvieren. Doch der wurde jetzt abgesagt - wie die komplette Tour. Als Begründung nennt sie die Corona-Pandemie.

Fans von Lena Meyer-Landrut in Düsseldorf hatten sich schon auf den 4. Juni gefreut, da wollte die Sängerin in der Mitsubishi Electric-Hall auftreten. Doch daraus wird nun nichts mehr, die komplette Tour wurde abgesagt. Das gab Meyer-Landrut bei Instagram bekannt.

„Ihr Lieben, ich möchte leider meine Tour im Juni 2022 sowie die Festivalauftritte im Sommer absagen. Ich spüre eine Verantwortung euch gegenüber und fühle mich selber noch nicht sicher genug, in Anbetracht der anhaltenden Corona-Pandemie mit einer vollen Produktion in meist ausverkauften, vollen Hallen zu spielen“, schrieb sie dort als Begründung.

Von der Absage seien neben den Tour-Terminen in Leipzig, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, München, Frankfurt und Berlin aus produktionstechnischen Gründen auch die Open Airs im Sommer betroffen.

Die frühere ESC-Gewinnerin entschuldigte sich bei ihren Fans in ihrer Instagram-Story auch dafür, ihnen „wieder ein Stück Normalität“ zu nehmen: „Es ist für mich keine leichte Entscheidung“.

Die „More Love Tour“, die ursprünglich schon für 2020 geplant war, sollte am 2. Juni in Leipzig starten. Bereits gekaufte Karten können an den Vorverkaufsstellen zurückgegeben werden oder behalten für die Open Airs ihre Gültigkeit.