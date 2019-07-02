Großbrand in Düsseldorf-Rath - Imbiss-Stand brennt ab Großbrand in Düsseldorf-Rath - Imbiss-Stand brennt ab Foto: Patrick Schüller In der Nacht auf Dienstag, 2. Juli 2019, hat es in Düsseldorf-Rath einen Großbrand gegeben. Großbrand in Düsseldorf-Rath - Imbiss-Stand brennt ab Foto: Patrick Schüller In einem Imbiss-Stand am Rather Kreuzweg brach am frühen Morgen ein Feuer aus. Großbrand in Düsseldorf-Rath - Imbiss-Stand brennt ab Foto: Patrick Schüller Der Stand brannte komplett aus. Großbrand in Düsseldorf-Rath - Imbiss-Stand brennt ab Foto: Patrick Schüller Das Feuer schlug auf einen angrenzenden Hochbunker über. Auch dieser musste von der Feuerwehr gelöscht werden. Großbrand in Düsseldorf-Rath - Imbiss-Stand brennt ab Foto: Patrick Schüller Die Feuerwehr war mit bis zu 90 Einsatzkräften vor Ort. Mehr Informationen zum Brand in Düsseldorf-Rath gibt es hier. Auch interessant Fotos : Großbrand im Europapark Rust Fotos : Großbrand in Dormagener Lagerhalle Fotos : Fliegerbombe in Düsseldorf-Rath gefunden Düsseldorf-Gerresheim : Brand in Dachgeschosswohnung zurück weiter