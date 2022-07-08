30 Jahre Jahre Hotel „Schloss Friedestrom“ in Zons 30 Jahre Jahre Hotel „Schloss Friedestrom“ in Zons Foto: Klaus D. Schumilas schum Das Hotel Schloss Friedestrom in Zons ist eines der „am besten bewerteten“ Hotels in Deutschland. 30 Jahre Jahre Hotel „Schloss Friedestrom“ in Zons Foto: Wolfgang Walter/Wolfang Walter Die Inhaber Bart Allard und Marion Allard mit Küchenchef Alexander Danic. 30 Jahre Jahre Hotel „Schloss Friedestrom“ in Zons Foto: Allard Im Saal im Hotel Schloss Friedestrom werden Hochzeiten gefeiert. 30 Jahre Jahre Hotel „Schloss Friedestrom“ in Zons Foto: M. Reuter / NGZ/M. Reuter / Repro: NGZ Im Juni 1992 eröffnete das Hotel garni "Schloß Friedestrom" an der Parkstraße offiziell seine Pforten. Bauunternehmer und Eigentümer Walter Allard im Bild mit Tochter Marion. 30 Jahre Jahre Hotel „Schloss Friedestrom“ in Zons Foto: M. Reuter / NGZ/M. Reuter / Repro: NGZ Der Neubau im Januar 1991. Auch interessant zurück weiter