Unwetter-Liveblog : Orkan „Zeynep“ fegt über das Land – Feuerwehren im Dauereinsatz

Liveblog Düsseldorf Orkan „Zeynep“ sorgt in Nordrhein-Westfalen für Chaos. Im ganzen Land werden Bäume entwurzelt und Dächer abgedeckt. In einigen Gemeinden ist es zu Stromausfällen gekommen. Die Bahn hat am Nachmittag den Regionalverkehr in ganz NRW eingestellt. Hier halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

