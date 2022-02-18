18. Februar 2022 um 19:34 Uhr
Unwetter-Liveblog
:
Orkan „Zeynep“ fegt über das Land – Feuerwehren im Dauereinsatz
14 Bilder
Sturmtief „Ylenia“ zieht über NRW
Foto: dpa/Alexander Forstreuter
Liveblog Düsseldorf Orkan „Zeynep“ sorgt in Nordrhein-Westfalen für Chaos. Im ganzen Land werden Bäume entwurzelt und Dächer abgedeckt. In einigen Gemeinden ist es zu Stromausfällen gekommen. Die Bahn hat am Nachmittag den Regionalverkehr in ganz NRW eingestellt. Hier halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.
