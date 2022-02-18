18. Februar 2022 um 15:27 Uhr
Unwetter-Liveblog
:
Orkan „Zeynep“ erreicht die Region – Böen mit über 100 km/h in den Kreisen Kleve und Heinsberg gemessen
11 Bilder
Sturmtief „Ylenia“ zieht über NRW
Foto: dpa/Alexander Forstreuter
Liveblog Düsseldorf Für fast ganz Nordrhein-Westfalen hat der Deutsche Wetterdienst eine amtliche Unwetterwarnung ausgesprochen. Die Bahn hat um 14 Uhr den Regionalverkehr in Teilen des Landes eingestellt. Das betrifft vor allem die Regionen nördlich von Düsseldorf. Hier halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.
