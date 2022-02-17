17. Februar 2022 um 11:26 Uhr
Unwetter-Liveblog
:
Schule soll am Freitag in NRW wieder stattfinden
10 Bilder
Sturmtief „Ylenia“ zieht über NRW
Foto: dpa/Alexander Forstreuter
Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Sturm „Ylenia“ hat in Nordrhein-Westfalen in der Nacht für zahlreiche Einsätze gesorgt. Die Nordwestbahn stellte den Betrieb ein. Es soll weiter stürmen und es droht Starkregen mit Überschwemmungsgefahr. Hier halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Mobile -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -30px 7px 0px 7px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; "></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
console.log("Taboola push");
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
console.log("Taboola timeout");
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Desktop -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -40px 0px 10px 0px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; padding: 0px 20px;"></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
console.log("Taboola push");
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
console.log("Taboola timeout");
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>