  1. NRW
  2. Panorama

Sturm "Antonia" NRW - Liveticker: Dächer abgedeckt und Bäume entwurzelt

Unwetter-Liveblog : Dächer abgedeckt, Bäume entwurzelt – Sturm „Antonia“ sorgt für Schäden in NRW

So fegte Sturmtief „Zeynep“ über Nordrhein-Westfalen
18 Bilder So fegte Sturmtief „Zeynep“ über Nordrhein-Westfalen Foto: dpa/David Young

Liveblog Düsseldorf Sturm „Antonia“ hat die Feuerwehren in NRW in der Nacht zu Montag ordentlich auf Trab gehalten. In Dortmund wurden mehrere Dächer abdeckt, in Solingen Busoberleitungen beschädigt. Hier halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 2/21/22 5:38 AM
  • 2/21/22 5:30 AM
  • 2/21/22 5:29 AM
  • 2/21/22 5:14 AM
  • 2/21/22 5:11 AM
  • 2/21/22 5:10 AM
  • 2/21/22 5:05 AM
  • 2/21/22 5:05 AM
  • 2/20/22 11:57 PM
  • 2/20/22 3:40 PM
  • 2/20/22 1:40 PM
  • 2/20/22 10:44 AM
  • 2/20/22 10:36 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(bora/mba/top/lha)