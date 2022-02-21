21. Februar 2022 um 10:09 Uhr
Unwetter-Liveblog
:
Dächer abgedeckt, Bäume entwurzelt – Aufräumarbeiten nach Sturm „Antonia“ fordern Bahn und Feuerwehr
13 Bilder
So hart trifft Sturm „Antonia“ NRW
Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini
Liveblog Düsseldorf Sturm „Antonia“ hat die Feuerwehren in NRW in der Nacht zu Montag ordentlich auf Trab gehalten. In Dortmund wurden mehrere Dächer abgedeckt, in Solingen Busoberleitungen beschädigt. Hier halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>