Unwetter-Liveblog : Dächer abgedeckt, Bäume entwurzelt – Aufräumarbeiten nach Sturm „Antonia“ fordern Bahn und Feuerwehr

Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini 13 Bilder So hart trifft Sturm „Antonia“ NRW

Liveblog Düsseldorf Sturm „Antonia“ hat die Feuerwehren in NRW in der Nacht zu Montag ordentlich auf Trab gehalten. In Dortmund wurden mehrere Dächer abgedeckt, in Solingen Busoberleitungen beschädigt. Hier halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

