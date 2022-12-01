Spotify-Jahresrückblick 2022 Die meistgehörten Songs in NRW
Platz 1: “Beautiful Girl“ von Rapper Luciano
Platz 2: “Layla“ von DJ Robin und Schürze
Platz 3: “Sehnsucht“ von Miksu/Macloud und t-low
Platz 4: “Heat Waves“ von Glass Animals
Platz 5: “As It Was“ von Harry Styles
Platz 6: „Weg von mir“ von CIVO
Platz 7: „Powerade“ von BHZ, Ion Miles und SIRA
Platz 8: “Where Are You Now“ von Calum Scott und Lost Frequencies
Platz 9: „Pepas“ von Farruko
Platz 10: „Ferrari“ von James Hype und Miggy Dela Rosa
