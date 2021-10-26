Newsblog zur Regierungsbildung : Bundestag so groß wie nie - Schäuble fordert in erster Sitzung Wahlrechtsreform

Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann 17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021

Liveblog Berlin Einen Monat nach der Wahl nimmt der neue Bundestag seine Arbeit auf - und er ist so groß wie nie zuvor. Der scheidende Bundestagspräsident Wolfgang Schäuble mahnt deswegen in der konstituierenden Sitzung eine dringende Wahlrechtsreform an. Alle weiteren News im Liveblog.

