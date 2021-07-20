Hochwasser-Newsblog : Regierung plant Soforthilfe und milliardenschweres Aufbauprogramm

Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei) 16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Bundesregierung will morgen eine erste Soforthilfe in Höhe von 400 Millionen Euro beschließen. Finanzminister Scholz kündigt ein „milliardenschweres Aufbauprogramm“ an. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

