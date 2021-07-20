Hochwasser-Newsblog : Regierung plant Soforthilfe und milliardenschweres Aufbauprogramm

  1. NRW
Hochwasser: Regierung plant Soforthilfe und milliardenschweres Aufbauprogramm

Erftstadt-Blessem: Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg durch Flut beschädigt
16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei)

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Bundesregierung will morgen eine erste Soforthilfe in Höhe von 400 Millionen Euro beschließen. Finanzminister Scholz kündigt ein „milliardenschweres Aufbauprogramm“ an. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

