Hochwasser-Newsblog : Pegelstände in NRW sinken überall - noch keine Entwarnung

Hochwasser NRW / RLP: Pegelstände in NRW sinken überall - noch keine Entwarnung

Erftstadt-Blessem: Häuser und alte Burg durch Flut zerstört
16 Bilder Häuser und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut zerstört Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei)

Liveblog Düsseldorf An allen Messstellen in NRW fallen die Wasserstände. Umweltministerin Ursula Heinen-Esser mahnt dennoch zur Vorsicht. Bund und Länder planen mindestens 400 Millionen Euro Soforthilfe für Betroffene. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

