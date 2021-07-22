Hochwasser-Newsblog : Weiteres Todesopfer nach Hochwasser im Kreis Euskirchen entdeckt

  1. NRW
Hochwasser Newsblog: Weiteres Todesopfer in Schleiden im Kreis Euskirchen entdeckt

Erftstadt-Blessem: Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg durch Flut beschädigt
16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei)

Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Mittwoch haben Einsatzkräfte eine weitere tote Person in Schleiden geborgen. Zwei Menschen gelten weiterhin als vermisst. Die Landesregierung stellt Betroffenen Soforthilfen in einer Höhe von 200 Millionen Euro zur Verfügung. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

