Hochwasser-Newsblog : Weiteres Todesopfer nach Hochwasser im Kreis Euskirchen entdeckt

Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei) 16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt

Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Mittwoch haben Einsatzkräfte eine weitere tote Person in Schleiden geborgen. Zwei Menschen gelten weiterhin als vermisst. Die Landesregierung stellt Betroffenen Soforthilfen in einer Höhe von 200 Millionen Euro zur Verfügung. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

