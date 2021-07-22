22. Juli 2021 um 19:00 Uhr
Hochwasser-Newsblog
:
Weiteres Todesopfer nach Hochwasser im Kreis Euskirchen entdeckt
16 Bilder
Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt
Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei)
Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Mittwoch haben Einsatzkräfte eine weitere tote Person in Schleiden geborgen. Zwei Menschen gelten weiterhin als vermisst. Die Landesregierung stellt Betroffenen Soforthilfen in einer Höhe von 200 Millionen Euro zur Verfügung. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>