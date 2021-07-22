  1. NRW
Hochwasser Newsblog: Opferzahl in Rheinland-Pfalz steigt auf 128

Erftstadt-Blessem: Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg durch Flut beschädigt
16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei)

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Zahl der Todesopfer steigt in RLP auf 128. Immer noch werden 155 Menschen vermisst. NRW-Gesundheitsminister Karl-Josef Laumann will die Gesundheitsämter in den Hochwassergebieten mit zusätzlichem Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson ausstatten. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

  • 7/22/21 8:41 AM
  • 7/22/21 7:56 AM
  • 7/22/21 7:31 AM
  • 7/22/21 7:02 AM
  • 7/22/21 6:59 AM
  • 7/22/21 5:28 AM
