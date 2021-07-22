Hochwasser-Newsblog : Opferzahl in Rheinland-Pfalz steigt auf 128

Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei) 16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Zahl der Todesopfer steigt in RLP auf 128. Immer noch werden 155 Menschen vermisst. NRW-Gesundheitsminister Karl-Josef Laumann will die Gesundheitsämter in den Hochwassergebieten mit zusätzlichem Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson ausstatten. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

