Hochwasser Newsblog: Erft für Test grün eingefärbt - neuer Starkregen möglich

Erftstadt-Blessem: Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg durch Flut beschädigt
16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei)

Liveblog Düsseldorf In den vom Hochwasser betroffenen Gebieten laufen die Aufräumarbeiten. Am Wochenende kann es erneut starke Regenfälle geben. Die Landesregierung stellt Betroffenen Soforthilfen von 200 Millionen Euro zur Verfügung. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

