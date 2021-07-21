  1. NRW
  2. Panorama

Hochwasser-Liveblog: Polizei behält „Querdenker“ im Katastrophengebiet im Blick

Hochwasser-Newsblog : Polizei behält „Querdenker“ im Katastrophengebiet im Blick

Erftstadt-Blessem: Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg durch Flut beschädigt
16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei)

Liveblog Düsseldorf Vereinzelt mischen sich Querdenker unter die Helfenden, die Polizei hat jedoch ein Auge auf die Entwicklung. In dem vom Hochwasser betroffenen Rhein-Erft-Kreis werden keine Menschen mehr wegen des Unwetters vermisst. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

  • 7/21/21 4:34 PM
  • 7/21/21 2:52 PM
  • 7/21/21 2:48 PM
  • 7/21/21 2:29 PM
  • 7/21/21 1:06 PM
  • 7/21/21 12:54 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt