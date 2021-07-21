Hochwasser-Newsblog : Altmaier zu Flut-Hilfen – „Am Geld wird es nicht scheitern“

Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei) 16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bundeswirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier macht Hoffnung auf schnelle und weitreichende Hochwasser-Hilfen. In der Rheinischen Post beschreiben wir heute den Zusammenhalt in der Not und lassen Betroffene erzählen. Die heutige Ausgabe unseres ePapers verschenken wir. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

