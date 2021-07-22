Hochwasser-Newsblog : NRW verspricht Gesundheitsämtern in Hochwassergebieten zusätzlichen Impfstoff

  1. NRW
Hochwasser Liveblog: NRW verspricht Gesundheitsämtern in Hochwassergebieten mehr Impfstoff

Erftstadt-Blessem: Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg durch Flut beschädigt
16 Bilder Häuser eingestürzt und alte Burg in Erftstadt durch Flut beschädigt Foto: Christoph Reichwein (crei)

Liveblog Düsseldorf NRW-Gesundheitsminister Karl-Josef Laumann will die Gesundheitsämter in den Hochwassergebieten mit zusätzlichem Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson ausstatten. Und: Vereinzelt mischen sich Querdenker unter die Helfenden, die Polizei hat jedoch ein Auge auf die Entwicklung. Alle Entwicklungen im Newsblog.

