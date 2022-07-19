„Da war mir schon ein bisschen schlecht...“ : Warum sich Toni Kroos im Phantasialand unbeliebt gemacht hat

Brühl In seinem Urlaub hat Real Madrid-Star Toni Kroos mit seiner Familie das Phantasialand in Brühl besucht - und geriet über den Freizeitpark ordentlich ins Schwärmen. Bei anderen Gästen habe er sich allerdings unbeliebt gemacht, räumte der Fußballer im Nachgang ein.

Gut einen Monat vor seinem Saisonauftakt mit Real Madrid hat Fußballprofi Toni Kroos mit seiner Familie dem Phantasialand in Brühl einen Besuch abgestattet. Auf einem Foto bei Instagram posierte der Wahlkölner mit seiner Frau Jessica und seinen drei Kindern Leon, Amelie und Fin in dem beliebten Freizeitpark und bedankte sich „für den klasse Tag“. Wie Kroos in seinem Podcast „Einfach mal Luppen“ berichtete, war auch seine Mutter bei dem Ausflug dabei. Sie sei nach ungefähr 40 Jahren erstmalig wieder Achterbahn gefahren. „Aber sie hat das gut gemacht“, so Kroos.