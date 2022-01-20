Die Gitarre hat fürs Erste Pause : Jürgen Drews verletzt sich bei Fahrrad-Sturz an der Hand

Dülmen Die Saiten seiner Gitarre bleiben in nächster Zeit stumm, Schlagersänger Jürgen Drews hat die Hand in Gips. Nach seinem Sturz zeigte sich der „König von Mallorca“ auf Instagram aber zuversichtlich.

Hoffentlich hat er bald wieder alles im Griff: Schlagersänger Jürgen Drews (76) hat sich bei einem Sturz mit dem Rad an der Hand verletzt. Der Musiker - bekannt für Evergreens wie „Ein Bett im Kornfeld“ und „Wieder alles im Griff“ - veröffentlichte in den sozialen Medien Fotos, die ihn in einem Arzt-Zimmer zeigen - mit dem Arm in einer Gipsschiene. Sorgen brauche man sich um den „König von Mallorca“ aber keine machen, versicherte Drews. „Alles halb so schlimm“, schrieb er. Es sei bei einem Fahrradsturz passiert.