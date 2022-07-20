Cranger Kirmes 2022​: Neue Achterbahnen, Karussells und andere Fahrgeschäfte im Überblick​

Crange Nach zwei Jahren coronabedingter Pause findet in diesem Jahr wieder die Cranger Kirmes, das größte Volksfest in NRW statt. Die wichtigsten Infos zu den neuen Achterbahnen, Karussells und anderen Fahrgeschäften.

Ab dem 4. August 2022 findet mit der Cranger Kirmes in Herne das größte Volksfest in Nordrhein-Westfalen statt. Bis zum 14. August können sich Besucherinnen und Besucher dann bei mehr als 500 Schaustellern vergnügen oder eines der knapp fünfzig Fahrgeschäfte nutzen. Davon sind 15 Kindergeschäfte, zwölf Karussells, acht Belustigungs-, Show- und Laufgeschäfte, sieben Achterbahnen, vier Autoscooter, zwei Geisterbahnen und eine Wasserbahn. Ganz sicher ist: Auf dem 111.000 Quadratmeter großen Areal ist mit Sicherheit für jeden etwas dabei. Zudem gibt es einige Neuerungen bei den Fahrgeschäften: Die besten und größten finden Sie hier.

Neue Fahrgeschäfte auf der Cranger Kirmes 2022

Ganz neu für die Besucherinnen und Besucher ist in diesem Jahr auf der Cranger Kirmes unter anderem Heidi the Coaster, eine Achterbahn mit vielen Kurven, die einem bairischen Stil nachempfunden ist. Dank eines Power-Lifts werden die Passagiere auf der Bahn auf Stühlen im Wirtshaus-Design in die Höhe geschossen. Somit verspricht die Bahn mit drei sich drehenden Vierer-Gondeln ein actionreiches Fahrerlebnis. Eine weitere brandneue Attraktion ist das Dschungelcamp, ein 232 Meter langer Parcours auf vier Stockwerken. Die verschlungenen Pfade bieten alle möglichen Dschungelprüfungen, zum Beispiel Wasserbecken, bewegliche Baumstämme und Brücken, die überwunden werden müssen. Gehalten ist dabei alles im Dschungel-Thema, auch täuschend echte Insektenattrappen dürfen natürlich nicht fehlen.