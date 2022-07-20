20. Juli 2022 um 13:57 Uhr
Cranger Kirmes 2022
:
Neue Achterbahnen, Karussells und andere Fahrgeschäfte im Überblick
Nach zwei jahren Corona-Pause findet die Cranger Kirmes wieder statt.
Foto: dpa/Marcel Kusch
Crange Nach zwei Jahren coronabedingter Pause findet in diesem Jahr wieder die Cranger Kirmes, das größte Volksfest in NRW statt. Die wichtigsten Infos zu den neuen Achterbahnen, Karussells und anderen Fahrgeschäften.
Ab dem 4. August 2022 findet mit der
Cranger Kirmes in das größte Volksfest in Herne Nordrhein-Westfalen statt. Bis zum 14. August können sich Besucherinnen und Besucher dann bei mehr als 500 Schaustellern vergnügen oder eines der knapp fünfzig Fahrgeschäfte nutzen. Davon sind 15 Kindergeschäfte, zwölf Karussells, acht Belustigungs-, Show- und Laufgeschäfte, sieben Achterbahnen, vier Autoscooter, zwei Geisterbahnen und eine Wasserbahn. Ganz sicher ist: Auf dem 111.000 Quadratmeter großen Areal ist mit Sicherheit für jeden etwas dabei. Zudem gibt es einige Neuerungen bei den Fahrgeschäften: Die besten und größten finden Sie hier.
Neue Fahrgeschäfte auf der Cranger Kirmes 2022
Ganz neu für die Besucherinnen und Besucher ist in diesem Jahr auf der
Cranger Kirmes unter anderem Heidi the Coaster, eine Achterbahn mit vielen Kurven, die einem bairischen Stil nachempfunden ist. Dank eines Power-Lifts werden die Passagiere auf der Bahn auf Stühlen im Wirtshaus-Design in die Höhe geschossen. Somit verspricht die Bahn mit drei sich drehenden Vierer-Gondeln ein actionreiches Fahrerlebnis. Eine weitere brandneue Attraktion ist das Dschungelcamp, ein 232 Meter langer Parcours auf vier Stockwerken. Die verschlungenen Pfade bieten alle möglichen Dschungelprüfungen, zum Beispiel Wasserbecken, bewegliche Baumstämme und Brücken, die überwunden werden müssen. Gehalten ist dabei alles im Dschungel-Thema, auch täuschend echte Insektenattrappen dürfen natürlich nicht fehlen.
Brandneu auf der Cranger Kirmes ist auch das erste Virtual Reality Fahrgeschäft
Dr. Archibald - Master of Time. Das neuartige Erlebnis für Jung und Alt hebt laut der Website die Grenzen zwischen „Fantasie und Realität“ auf und führt auf einer schienengeführten Virtual-Realitiy-Bahn durch mehrere spannende Räume. Dort suchen die Passagiere nach dem verschwundenen Dr. Archibald und werden so selbst zu den Helden des Abenteuers. Nicht ganz so innovativ, aber trotzdem brandneu und nicht weniger spaßig ist der Discojet. Er ist Baujahr 2021 soll im Bezug auf Fahrspaß, Optik und Sicherheit neue Standards setzen.
Auch die alten Fahrgeschäfte haben es in sich
Aber nicht nur die neuen Attraktionen sind einen Besuch auf der Cranger Kirmes wert. So feiert die
Alpina Bahn, die größte transportable Achterbahn ohne Looping ihr 25-jähriges Jubiläum. Zu diesem Anlass haben die Betreiber die Bahn mit neuen Wägen bestückt.
Weitere Fahrgeschäfte auf der Cranger Kirmes 2022 im Überblick
Apollo 13, Themenkarussell Aqua Velius, Wasser-Spaß-Labyrinth Big Monster, Action-Karussell Break Dance No. 2, Action-Karussell Circus Circus, Action-Karussell Diamond, Autoscooter Die große Monsterhöhle, Geisterbahn Drive in, Autoscooter Happy Sailor, Karussell Jules Verne Tower, 80 Meter hohes Kettenkarussell Jupiter, Riesenrad Konga, Riesenschaukel Looping the Loop, Überschlagschaukel Laser Pix, laufgeschäft Millennium Drive, Autoscooter Mr Gravity, Action-Karussell Number 1, Autoscooter Panic Room, Live-Action-Show Petersburger Schlittenfahrt, Karussell Rotor, Fahr- und “Show”-Geschäft Shake & Roll, Action-Karussell The Hangover Tower, Free-Fall-Tower The real Nessy, Schiffsschaukel Voodoo Jumper, Action-Karussell Auf Manitus Spuren, Wildwasserbahn Wellenflug, Kettenkarussell Wilde Maus XXL, Achterbahn Willy der Wurm, Achterbahn