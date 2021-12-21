Ärztin über Impfgegner : Doc Caro berichtet emotional von Tod eines ungeimpften Patienten

Essen Die Medizinerin und Bloggerin Carola Holzner, im Internet bekannt als „Doc Caro“, lässt sich auf Instagram über Impfgegner aus. Anlass ist der Tod eines Patienten, der es laut Holzner schwer bereut hatte, sich nicht impfen zu lassen.

Carola Holzner war bis Mitte des Jahres leitende Oberärztin am Universitätsklinikum Essen und leitet seitdem das Notfallmanagement am Helios Klinikum Duisburg. Sie wurde unter anderem durch die Aktion #allemalneschichtmachen bekannt und ist immer wieder in Talkshows zum Thema Corona zu Gast.