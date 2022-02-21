21. Februar 2022 um 05:54 Uhr
Unwetter-Liveblog
:
Dächer abgedeckt, Bäume entwurzelt – Sturm Antonia sorgt für Schäden in NRW –
18 Bilder
So fegte Sturmtief „Zeynep“ über Nordrhein-Westfalen
Foto: dpa/David Young
Liveblog Düsseldorf Sturm „Antonia“ hat die Feuerwehren in NRW in der Nacht zu Montag ordentlich auf Trab gehalten. In Dortmund wurden mehrere Dächer abdeckt, in Solingen Busoberleitungen beschädigt. Hier halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Mobile -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -30px 7px 0px 7px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; "></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
console.log("Taboola push");
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
console.log("Taboola timeout");
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Desktop -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -40px 0px 10px 0px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; padding: 0px 20px;"></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
console.log("Taboola push");
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
console.log("Taboola timeout");
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>