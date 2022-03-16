Techno-Festival in Dortmund : Alle Informationen zum Indoor-Rave Mayday 2022

Techno-Festival in Dortmund

Nach zwei Jahren Abstinenz findet dieses Jahr wieder das Mayday-Festival in den Westfalenhallen in Dortmund statt. Foto: dpa/Bernd Thissen

Dortmund In den vergangenen beiden Jahren wurde das Techno-Festival wegen der Corona-Pandemie abgesagt. 2022 findet die Mayday wieder statt. Die wichtigsten Fragen rund um die Veranstaltung in der Übersicht.

Gefeiert wird in diesem Jahr unter dem Motto „30 Years“, denn das 30-jährige Bestehen des Techno-Festivals steht - coronabedingt um ein Jahr verzögert - an. Bereits seit 1991 gilt der Indoor-Rave Mayday als Treffpunkt der elektronischen Musikszene. Damit ist das Techno-Festival eines der traditionsreichsten in Deutschland. Erneut werden laut Veranstalter mehr als 30 Musiker und Newcomer auf drei verschiedenen Floors zu sehen und zu hören sein.