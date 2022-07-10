Picturesque and historic scenery: That is what Germany’s old towns – or „Altstädte“ – are known for. We picked out 14 ones which are definitely worth a visit.

Trier / Rhineland Palatinate

Germany‘s oldest city catches the visitor’s eye with historic buildings from two millenia. The famous Porta Nigra, the Konstantinbasilika and the ruins of the old thermae testify from long gone Roman splendor. But also after Antiquity many impressive buildings were built – such as the exeptional cathedral of St. Peter (photo).