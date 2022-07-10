Foto: Pixabay/Anh Tuan Phan
Dresden / Saxony
The landmark of the city of Dresden is the „Frauenkirche“, a splendid baroque cathedral, originally destroyed during the second World War but rebuilt after the fall of the Berlin wall. A walk along the Elbe riverbank takes the visitors to all the other important old buildings, such as the gallery „Alte Meister“, where some of the most important pieces of art are to be found, or the treasure chamber of the Saxonian princes and kings, the „Grüne Gewölbe“.