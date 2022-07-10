Picturesque and historic scenery: That's what Germany’s old towns – or „Altstädte“ – are known for. We picked out 14 of them that are definitely worth a visit.

Trier / Rhineland Palatinate

Germany‘s oldest city catches the visitor’s eye with historic buildings from two millenia. The famous Porta Nigra, the Konstantinbasilika and the ruins of the old thermae represent long gone Roman splendor. Of course there are many impressive buildings built in later days – such as the exeptional cathedral of St. Peter (photo).