Foto: Pixabay/Anh Tuan Phan
Dresden / Saxony
The most well known landmark of Dresden is the „Frauenkirche“, a splendid baroque cathedral. It was destroyed during the Second World War, but rebuilt after the fall of the Berlin wall. A stroll along the Elbe riverbank takes visitors to all further important ancient buildings. This includes the gallery „Alte Meister“, where some of the most important pieces of art can be found. The treasure chamber of the Saxonian princes and kings, the „Grüne Gewölbe“, is also promising sight.