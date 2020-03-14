14. März 2020 um 15:07 Uhr
Corona-Krise
:
Gerüchte zu Schäden durch Ibuprofen bei Infizierten sind Falschmeldungen
Eine Auswahl an Schmerzmitteln (Symbolbild).
Foto: Endermann, Andreas (end)
Paris/Hamburg/Wien Ibuprofen oder doch lieber Paracetamol? Oder gleich Aspirin? Ratschläge und Gerüchte zum Einfluss bestimmter Medikamente auf eine Coronavirus-Infektion sorgen derzeit für Verunsicherung. Viele dieser Meldungen sind falsch.
Der französische Gesundheitsminister Olivier Véran schrieb am Samstagmittag per Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter, Entzündungshemmer wie etwa Ibuprofen könnten eine Infektion mit dem Coronavirus verschlimmern. Im Falle von Fieber solle man Paracetamol nehmen, riet Véran. Der nationale Gesundheitsdirektor Jérôme Salomon äußerte sich ähnlich und riet von der Einnahme sogenannter nichtsteroidaler Antirheumatika (NSAR) ab. Zu dieser Wirkstoffgruppe zählen neben Ibuprofen auch Acetylsalicylsäure (ASS; Aspirin) und Diclofenac.
Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit vom Bernhard-Nocht-Institut für Tropenmedizin (BNITM) kann sich durchaus vorstellen, dass insbesondere ASS, aber auch Ibuprofen, bei der Lungenerkrankung Covid-19 nicht hilfreich sein könnten. „Ibuprofen hemmt die Blutgerinnung, das wäre ein möglicher Hinweis“, erläutert der Virologe. Damit steige das Risiko für innere Blutungen. „Bei Paracetamol ist das nicht der Fall.“
Infos
Symptome und Test - so erkennt man das Coronavirus. Foto: dpa/Arne Dedert
Dennoch sei ein Zusammenhang zwischen der Einnahme von NSAR und schweren Verläufen bei Covid-19 nach seinem Wissen bislang nicht gesichert, betont Schmidt-Chanasit. „Wir wissen wenig über die Pathogenese des Virus Sars-CoV-2. Es gibt dazu bisher keine klinischen Daten.“ In Frankreich ist Ibuprofen seit Jahresbeginn nicht mehr frei in Apotheken verkäuflich.
Gleichzeitig verbreitete sich in sozialen Netzwerken eine Nachricht, der zufolge Ibuprofen die Anfälligkeit für eine Coronavirus-Infektion erhöhe. Dies hätten Forscher der Uniklinik Wien herausgefunden, hieß es. Die Universität distanzierte sich von dieser Nachricht und schrieb bei Twitter von einer Falschnachricht.