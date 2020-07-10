Gebrauchtwagen-Check : Der Renault Captur I - laut Tüv „bemerkenswert gut“

Düsseldorf Der Renault Captur rollt seit über einem halben Jahrzehnt auf unseren Straßen. Was leistet die Mischung aus Kleinwagen und SUV als Gebrauchter?

Man nehme die Technik des Clios, bocke den Kleinwagen ein bisschen auf, style ihn um und gönne ihm gute Platzverhältnisse: So entstand Renaults Crossover Captur, ein für seine Größe vielseitiges Auto. Auch bei der Hauptuntersuchung (HU) schneidet er gut ab: Im „Auto Bild Tüv Report 2020“ wird er als „glasklare Empfehlung“ beschrieben.

Karosserievarianten : Der Renault ist ein Crossover, vereint also die Merkmale mehrerer Aufbauformen in einem Fahrzeug: minivan-artig sind das Platzangebot und die verschiebbare Rückbank - Bauhöhe und Bodenfreiheit kommen vom SUV. Varianten gibt es nicht.

Stärken: Das Fahrwerk ist - typisch französisch - komfortabel, der Innenraum flexibel. Und bei der HU schlägt sich das Modell „bemerkenswert gut“, so der Tüv. Kaum Mängel in Sachen Federn, Dämpfer, Antriebswellen und Lenkung. Bremsleitung und -scheiben sind demnach ebenfalls vorbildlich. Kein Thema: Ölverlust an Getriebe oder Motor.