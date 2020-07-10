10. Juli 2020 um 07:15 Uhr
Gebrauchtwagen-Check
:
Der Renault Captur I - laut Tüv „bemerkenswert gut“
Beim Captur mixt Renault Kleinwagen und SUV zusammen.
Foto: dpa-tmn/Renault
Düsseldorf Der Renault Captur rollt seit über einem halben Jahrzehnt auf unseren Straßen. Was leistet die Mischung aus Kleinwagen und SUV als Gebrauchter?
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Man nehme die Technik des Clios, bocke den Kleinwagen ein bisschen auf, style ihn um und gönne ihm gute Platzverhältnisse: So entstand Renaults Crossover Captur, ein für seine Größe vielseitiges Auto. Auch bei der Hauptuntersuchung (HU) schneidet er gut ab: Im „Auto Bild Tüv Report 2020“ wird er als „glasklare Empfehlung“ beschrieben.
Modellhistorie: Der Captur kam 2013 auf den Markt, vier Jahre später folgte die Modellpflege mit neuem LED-Tagfahrlicht und Nachbesserungen bei der kritisierten Verarbeitungsqualität. Seit Anfang 2020 ist die zweite Generation im Handel.
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_mobilebanner"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300, 250],[300, 150], [300, 100], [300, 50], [320, 150], [320, 100], [320, 50],[320, 250], [300, 600]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "mobilebanner";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount="";
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "contentad";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
Karosserievarianten: Der Renault ist ein Crossover, vereint also die Merkmale mehrerer Aufbauformen in einem Fahrzeug: minivan-artig sind das Platzangebot und die verschiebbare Rückbank - Bauhöhe und Bodenfreiheit kommen vom SUV. Varianten gibt es nicht.
Abmessungen: 4,12 m x 1,78 m x 1,57 m (LxBxH), Kofferraumvolumen: 377 l bis 1235 l.
Stärken: Das Fahrwerk ist - typisch französisch - komfortabel, der Innenraum flexibel. Und bei der HU schlägt sich das Modell „bemerkenswert gut“, so der Tüv. Kaum Mängel in Sachen Federn, Dämpfer, Antriebswellen und Lenkung. Bremsleitung und -scheiben sind demnach ebenfalls vorbildlich. Kein Thema: Ölverlust an Getriebe oder Motor.
<div id="22251283"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("22251283"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="22251283"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("22251283"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Gebrauchtwagen-Check
: Der Porsche 911 - ein fast vorbildlicher Sportwagen
<div id="22512525"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("22512525"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="22512525"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("22512525"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Gebrauchtwagen-Check
: VW Eos - das Exotenauto aus Wolfsburg
Gebrauchtwagen-Check
: Volvo XC60 - Pannenverhalten ist „mittel bis gut“
Schwächen: Die Verarbeitungsqualität älterer Exemplare und in Sachen HU vor allem die Radaufhängungen: Bei älteren Exemplaren, die zur zweiten HU vorfuhren, liegt die Mängelquote hier deutlich über dem Durchschnitt, gleiches gilt für die Bremsschläuche. Bei der ersten Prüfung nur leicht auffällig: Fußbremse und Beleuchtung.
Pannenverhalten: Der ADAC schreibt mit Blick auf seine Pannenstatistik: „Der Captur schneidet gut bis sehr gut ab.“ Pannenschwerpunkte hat der Club keine zu vermelden. Dafür gab es bislang zwei Rückrufe: Probleme mit dem NOx-Speicherkat bei Dieselmodellen und falsch montierte Radhausschalen. So konnten sich laut Tüv-Report Bremsschläuche durchscheuern.
Motoren: Benziner (Drei- und Vierzylinder mit Frontantrieb): 66 kW/89 PS bis 110 kW/150 PS; Diesel (Vierzylinder mit Frontantrieb): 66 kW/89 PS und 81 kW/110 PS.
<div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Marktpreise (laut „DAT Marktspiegel“ der Deutschen Automobil Treuhand mit jeweils statistisch erwartbaren Kilometern):
Captur 0.9 TCe 90 eco Expression Energy (2015); 66 kW/89 PS (Dreizylinder); 72.000 Kilometer; 7475 Euro. Captur 1.2 TCe 120 Dynamique Energy (2016); 87 kW/118 PS (Vierzylinder); 59.000 Kilometer; 10.050 Euro. Captur 1.5 dCi 90 eco Luxe (2013); 66 kW/89 PS (Vierzylinder); 117.000 Kilometer; 7525 Euro.