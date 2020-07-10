  1. Leben
Gebrauchtwagen-Check : Der Renault Captur I - laut Tüv „bemerkenswert gut“

Beim Captur mixt Renault Kleinwagen und SUV zusammen. Foto: dpa-tmn/Renault

Düsseldorf Der Renault Captur rollt seit über einem halben Jahrzehnt auf unseren Straßen. Was leistet die Mischung aus Kleinwagen und SUV als Gebrauchter?

Man nehme die Technik des Clios, bocke den Kleinwagen ein bisschen auf, style ihn um und gönne ihm gute Platzverhältnisse: So entstand Renaults Crossover Captur, ein für seine Größe vielseitiges Auto. Auch bei der Hauptuntersuchung (HU) schneidet er gut ab: Im „Auto Bild Tüv Report 2020“ wird er als „glasklare Empfehlung“ beschrieben.

Modellhistorie: Der Captur kam 2013 auf den Markt, vier Jahre später folgte die Modellpflege mit neuem LED-Tagfahrlicht und Nachbesserungen bei der kritisierten Verarbeitungsqualität. Seit Anfang 2020 ist die zweite Generation im Handel.

Karosserievarianten: Der Renault ist ein Crossover, vereint also die Merkmale mehrerer Aufbauformen in einem Fahrzeug: minivan-artig sind das Platzangebot und die verschiebbare Rückbank - Bauhöhe und Bodenfreiheit kommen vom SUV. Varianten gibt es nicht.

Abmessungen: 4,12 m x 1,78 m x 1,57 m (LxBxH), Kofferraumvolumen: 377 l bis 1235 l.

Stärken: Das Fahrwerk ist - typisch französisch - komfortabel, der Innenraum flexibel. Und bei der HU schlägt sich das Modell „bemerkenswert gut“, so der Tüv. Kaum Mängel in Sachen Federn, Dämpfer, Antriebswellen und Lenkung. Bremsleitung und -scheiben sind demnach ebenfalls vorbildlich. Kein Thema: Ölverlust an Getriebe oder Motor.

Schwächen: Die Verarbeitungsqualität älterer Exemplare und in Sachen HU vor allem die Radaufhängungen: Bei älteren Exemplaren, die zur zweiten HU vorfuhren, liegt die Mängelquote hier deutlich über dem Durchschnitt, gleiches gilt für die Bremsschläuche. Bei der ersten Prüfung nur leicht auffällig: Fußbremse und Beleuchtung.

Pannenverhalten: Der ADAC schreibt mit Blick auf seine Pannenstatistik: „Der Captur schneidet gut bis sehr gut ab.“ Pannenschwerpunkte hat der Club keine zu vermelden. Dafür gab es bislang zwei Rückrufe: Probleme mit dem NOx-Speicherkat bei Dieselmodellen und falsch montierte Radhausschalen. So konnten sich laut Tüv-Report Bremsschläuche durchscheuern.

Motoren: Benziner (Drei- und Vierzylinder mit Frontantrieb): 66 kW/89 PS bis 110 kW/150 PS; Diesel (Vierzylinder mit Frontantrieb): 66 kW/89 PS und 81 kW/110 PS.

Marktpreise (laut „DAT Marktspiegel“ der Deutschen Automobil Treuhand mit jeweils statistisch erwartbaren Kilometern):

  • Captur 0.9 TCe 90 eco Expression Energy (2015); 66 kW/89 PS (Dreizylinder); 72.000 Kilometer; 7475 Euro.
  • Captur 1.2 TCe 120 Dynamique Energy (2016); 87 kW/118 PS (Vierzylinder); 59.000 Kilometer; 10.050 Euro.
  • Captur 1.5 dCi 90 eco Luxe (2013); 66 kW/89 PS (Vierzylinder); 117.000 Kilometer; 7525 Euro.

(csr/dpa)