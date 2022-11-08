Termine, Tickets, Städte : Rapper Macklemore kommt nach Deutschland - Was Sie wissen sollten

Rapper Macklemore kommt nach Deutschland - Was Sie wissen sollten

Düsseldorf Macklemore ist einer der erfolgreichsten Independent-Künstler aller Zeiten. Sein neues Album soll im nächsten Jahr erscheinen und er wird auf große Europa-Tournee gehen. Auch in Deutschland wird er spielen. Was Sie zu den Auftritten des Rappers wissen sollten.

Wann finden die Konzerte in Deutschland statt?

Macklemore wird im April auf Deutschland-Tour gehen. Zwischen dem 21. und 27. April spielt er fünf Konzerte hierzulande, davor ist er in Großbritannien, Amsterdam (Niederlande), Brüssel (Belgien) und Paris (Frankreich) zu sehen. Noch in diesem Jahr spielt er in Australien, Neuseeland und den USA und präsentiert dort neue und alte Songs.