Datum, Tickets, Vorverkauf : Das müssen Sie zum Pink-Konzert 2023 in Köln wissen

Köln Im kommenden Jahr geht es für Pink (oder auch P!NK) wieder auf große Europatournee. Auch nach Deutschland wird die Pop-Ikone kommen. In welchen Städten sie auftritt und wo es bereits Tickets gibt, erfahren Sie hier.

Das Motto ihrer großen Tour lautet „Summer Carnival“ und wie der Name schon vermuten lässt, wird ein Großteil der Konzerte also im Sommer stattfinden. Im Juni und Juli 2023 wird Popstar Pink in Deutschland vier Konzerte spielen: In Berlin, in München, in Hannover und in Köln. Pink wird am 8. Juli 2023 live im Kölner Rheinenergiestadion auftreten, der Ticketanbieter Eventim verspricht ein „grandioses Hitfeuerwerk“ und eine „umwerfende Show“ unter freiem Himmel.