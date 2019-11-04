MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: AP/Jordan Strauss In Sevilla sind die MTV Europe Music Awards 2019 verliehen worden. Die irischstämmige amerikanische Sängerin Billie Eilish war die Gewinnern des Abends. MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: AP/Amy Harris Eilish, die mit ihrem Song „bad guy“ für einen der Hits des vergangenen Jahres verantwortlich ist, gewann in „Best Song“ und „Best Newcomer“. MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: dpa/Chris Pizzello US-Sängerin Ariana Grande ist die Verliererin des Abends. Sie war in insgesamt sieben Kategorien nominiert und gewann in keiner. MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: AP/Evan Agostini „Best US Act“: Taylor Swift. MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: AFP/CRISTINA QUICLER „Best German Act“: Rapperin Juju. MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: AP/Joel C Ryan „Best Pop“: Halsey MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: AP/Evan Agostini „Best HipHop“: Nicki Minaj. MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: ap, DJ „Best Artist“: Shawn Mendes MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID „Best Live“: BTS MTV Europe Music Awards 2019: Das sind die Gewinner Foto: AFP/CRISTINA QUICLER „Best Rock“: Green Day Hier finden Sie weitere News zu den MTV Europe Music Awards. Auch interessant MTV Europe Music Awards : Das sind die Top-Favoriten der EMAs 2017 Fotos : Das sind die Gewinner der American Music Awards 2018 Fotos : Britischer Filmpreis: Das sind die BAFTA-Gewinner 2017 Fotos : MTV Europe Music Awards 2018: Das sind die Gewinner zurück weiter