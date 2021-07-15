Sammy Amara ist krank : Die Broilers sagen ihre Tournee ab

Den ganzen August über hatte die Düsseldorfer Band Konzerte geben wollen. Nun wurde bei Sänger Sammy Amara eine Herzmuskelentzündung diagnostiziert.

Die Broilers müssen ihre für diesen Sommer geplante coronakonforme Mini-Tournee wegen einer Erkrankung ihres Sängers Sammy Amara absagen. Dazu gehören auch die drei Termine auf der Galopprennbahn in Düsseldorf-Grafenberg. Die Band veröffentlichte dazu das folgende Statement:

Sammy ist wieder zuhause und wird in den nächsten Wochen diverse Gänge runterschalten müssen. So wird das Ganze ohne Komplikationen und Folgen ausheilen, damit er bald wieder mit der Bande grinsend breitbeinig auf der Bühne stehen kann.

Wir sind unendlich traurig darüber, gerne hätten wir mit Euch diesen Sommer zusammen gefeiert – vor allem nach dieser langen Konzertpause. Aber am Ende läuft es immer darauf hinaus: die Gesundheit ist das Wichtigste – auch im Hinblick auf all das, was wir noch gemeinsam mit Euch vorhaben.