Eurovision Song Contest Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2024

EILMELDUNGEurovision Song Contest 2024: Schweiz gewinnt das ESC-Finale in Malmö
Nemo aus der Schweiz hat den Eurovision Song Contest 2024 gewonnen. Hier finden Sie alle Platzierungen und Punkte aus dem ESC-Finale in der Übersicht.
Schweden: Marcus & Martinus
- Song: „Unforgettable“
- Platzierung: 9
- Punkte: 174
Ukraine: Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil
- Song: „Teresa & Maria“
- Platzierung: 3
- Punkte: 453
Deutschland: Isaak
- Song: „Always On The Run“
- Platzierung: 12
- Punkte: 117
Luxemburg: Tali
- Song: „Fighter“
- Platzierung: 13
- Punkte: 103
Israel: Eden Golan
- Song: „Hurricane“
- Platzierung: 5
- Punkte: 375
Litauen: Silvester Belt
- Song: „Luktelk“
- Platzierung: 14
- Punkte: 90
Spanien: Nebulossa
- Song: „Zorra“
- Platzierung: 22
- Punkte: 30
Estland: 5Miinust & Puuluup
- Song: „(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi“
- Platzierung: 20
- Punkte: 37
Irland: Bambie Thug
- Song: „Doomsday Blue“
- Platzierung: 6
- Punkte: 278
Lettland: Dons
- Song: „Hollow“
- Platzierung: 16
- Punkte: 64
Griechenland: Marina Satti
- Song: „Zari“
- Platzierung: 11
- Punkte: 126
Großbritannien: Olly Alexander
- Song: „Dizzy“
- Platzierung: 18
- Punkte: 46
Norwegen: Gåte
- Song: „Ulveham“
- Platzierung: 25
- Punkte: 16
Italien: Angelina Mango
- Song: „La noia“
- Platzierung: 7
- Punkte: 268
Serbien: Teya Dora
- Song: „Ramonda“
- Platzierung: 12
- Punkte: 126
Finnland: Windows95man
- Song: „No Rules“
- Platzierung: 19
- Punkte: 38
Portugal: Iolanda
- Song: „Grito“
- Platzierung: 10
- Punkte: 152
Armenien: Ladaniva
- Song: „Jako“
- Platzierung: 8
- Punkte: 183
Zypern: Silia Kapsis
- Song: „Liar“
- Platzierung: 15
- Punkte: 78
Schweiz: Nemo
- Song: „The Code“
- Platzierung: 1
- Punkte: 591
Slowenien: Raiven
- Song: „Veronika“
- Platzierung: 23
- Punkte: 27
Kroatien: Baby Lasagna
- Song: „Rim Tim Tagi Dim“
- Platzierung: 2
- Punkte: 547
Georgien: Nutsa Buzaladze
- Song: „Fire Fighter“
- Platzierung: 21
- Punkte: 34
Frankreich: Slimane
- Song: „Mon amour“
- Platzierung: 4
- Punkte: 445
Österreich: Kaleen
- Song: „We Will Rave“
- Platzierung: 24
- Punkte: 24