Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AP/Luca Bruno Die Ukraine hat den ESC 2022 gewonnen. Hier finden Sie alle Platzierungen und Punkte aus dem Finale, beginnend mit den zentralen Ergebnissen. Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AP/Luca Bruno Ukraine mit Kalush Orchestra Song: „Stefania" Startnummer: 12 Platzierung: 1 Punkte: 631 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Großbritannien mit Sam Ryder Song: „Space Man" Startnummer: 22 Platzierung: 2 Punkte: 466 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Italien mit Mahmood & Blanco Song: „Brividi" Startnummer: 9 Platzierung: 6 Punkte: 268 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Deutschland mit Malik Harris Song: „Rockstars" Startnummer: 13 Platzierung: 25 Punkte: 6 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Frankreich mit Alvan & Ahez Song: „Fulenn" Startnummer: 6 Platzierung: 24 Punkte: 17 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Schweden mit Cornelia Jakobs Song: „Hold Me Closer" Startnummer: 20 Platzierung: 4 Punkte: 438 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Spanien mit Chanel Song: „SloMo" Startnummer: 10 Platzierung: 3 Punkte: 459 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Niederlande mit S10 Song: „De Diepte" Startnummer: 11 Platzierung: 11 Punkte: 171 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Tschechische Republik mit We Are Domi Song: „Lights Off" Startnummer: 1 Platzierung: 22 Punkte: 38 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Rumänien mit WRS Song: „Llámame" Startnummer: 2 Platzierung: 18 Punkte: 65 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Aserbaidschan mit Nadir Rustamli Song: „Fade To Black" Startnummer: 15 Platzierung: 16 Punkte: 106 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Belgien mit Jérémie Makiese Song: „Miss You" Startnummer: 16 Platzierung: 19 Punkte: 64 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Norwegen mit Subwoolfer Song: „Give That Wolf A Banana" Startnummer: 7 Platzierung: 10 Punkte: 182 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Armenien mit Rosa Linn Song: „Snap" Startnummer: 8 Platzierung: 20 Punkte: 61 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Australien mit Sheldon Riley Song: „Not The Same" Startnummer: 21 Platzierung: 15 Punkte: 125 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Serbien mit Konstrakta Song: „In corpore sano" Startnummer: 24 Platzierung: 5 Punkte: 312 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Moldau mit Zdob și Zdub Song: „Trenuleţul" Startnummer: 19 Platzierung: 7 Punkte: 253 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Portugal mit Maro Song: „Saudade, saudade" Startnummer: 3 Platzierung: 9 Punkte: 207 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Polen mit Ochman Song: „River" Startnummer: 23 Platzierung: 12 Punkte: 151 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Griechenland mit Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord Song: „Die Together" Startnummer: 17 Platzierung: 8 Punkte: 215 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AP/Luca Bruno Estland mit Stefan Song: „Hope" Startnummer: 25 Platzierung: 13 Punkte: 141 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Litauen mit Monika Liu Song: „Sentimentai" Startnummer: 14 Platzierung: 14 Punkte: 128 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Finnland mit The Rasmus Song: „Jezebel" Startnummer: 4 Platzierung: 21 Punkte: 38 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: dpa/Jens Büttner Island mit Systur Song: „Með hækkandi sól" Startnummer: 18 Platzierung: 23 Punkte: 20 Alle ESC-Platzierungen 2022 Foto: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO Schweiz mit Marius Bear Song: „Boys Do Cry" Startnummer: 5 Platzierung: 17 Punkte: 78