Eurovision Song Contest : Wer ist weiter, wer ist raus beim ersten ESC-Halbfinale?

Turin Im ersten Halbfinale des diesjährigen Eurovision Song Contest traten 17 der 40 teilnehmenden Länder gegeneinander an. Davon haben es nur zehn ins Finale am Samstag, 14. Mai geschafft. Wer ist weiter und wer ist raus nach dem ersten ESC-Halbfinale?

Am Dienstag, 10. Mai traten die ersten Kandidatinnen und Kandidaten im Halbfinale des Eurovision Song Contest auf. Nur zehn konnten sich am Ende durchsetzen und sich über die Finalteilnahme freuen. Sie gesellen sich zu den „Big Five“ Deutschland, Italien, Frankreich, Spanien und Großbritannien. Die übrigen zehn Finalteilnehmer werden am Donnerstag, 12. Mai ermittelt.