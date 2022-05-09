Eurovision Song Contest : Die Stars auf dem Türkisen Teppich beim ESC 2022

Turin Bevor am 10. und 12. Mai 2022 die Halbfinals des ESC stattfinden, trafen sich die teilnehmenden Stars aller 40 Länder in der Nähe von Turin zur Eröffnungszeremonie. Die ausgefallenen Outfits der Teilnehmer finden Sie hier im Überblick.

Der deutsche Teilnehmer Malik Harris war einer der letzten ESC-Teilnehmer, die über den Türkisen Teppich in Venaria Reale nahe Turin schritten. Zuvor präsentierten sich bereits die Teilnehmer der 35 Länder, die am 10. und 12. Mai in den Halbfinals antreten müssen. Nur Deutschland, Italien, Frankreich, Spanien und Großbritannien sind schon sicher im Finale.